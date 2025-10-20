Left Menu

Indonesia's Ride-Hailing Revolution: Ensuring Job Security

President Prabowo Subianto announced discussions with ride-hailing companies in Indonesia to safeguard job security for drivers and prevent harmful competition. Although details and company names were not disclosed, the focus remains on creating a stable work environment in the ride-hailing sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 20-10-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 15:25 IST
Indonesia's Ride-Hailing Revolution: Ensuring Job Security
Prabowo Subianto
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

In a bid to strengthen the ride-hailing sector, Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto revealed on Monday that his government is engaged in discussions with two leading ride-hailing companies. The aim is to ensure job security for drivers while mitigating the risks of harmful competition.

Despite withholding the names of the companies involved, President Prabowo emphasized the importance of these talks in bolstering driver welfare and maintaining fair practices within the industry.

This move comes amidst growing concerns over driver job stability and competitive practices in Indonesia's burgeoning ride-hailing market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Diwali Celebrations Ignite 'Red Zone' Air Quality Concerns

Delhi's Diwali Celebrations Ignite 'Red Zone' Air Quality Concerns

 India
2
Crackdown on Illegal Fireworks in Kolkata: Police Make 45 Arrests

Crackdown on Illegal Fireworks in Kolkata: Police Make 45 Arrests

 India
3
Zelenskiy-Trump Meeting: Patriot Deal Overshadows Tense Talks

Zelenskiy-Trump Meeting: Patriot Deal Overshadows Tense Talks

 Global
4
U.S. Firms Pressure Trump on Controversial Export Rule

U.S. Firms Pressure Trump on Controversial Export Rule

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025