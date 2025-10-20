Indonesia's Ride-Hailing Revolution: Ensuring Job Security
President Prabowo Subianto announced discussions with ride-hailing companies in Indonesia to safeguard job security for drivers and prevent harmful competition. Although details and company names were not disclosed, the focus remains on creating a stable work environment in the ride-hailing sector.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 20-10-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 15:25 IST
- Country:
- Indonesia
In a bid to strengthen the ride-hailing sector, Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto revealed on Monday that his government is engaged in discussions with two leading ride-hailing companies. The aim is to ensure job security for drivers while mitigating the risks of harmful competition.
Despite withholding the names of the companies involved, President Prabowo emphasized the importance of these talks in bolstering driver welfare and maintaining fair practices within the industry.
This move comes amidst growing concerns over driver job stability and competitive practices in Indonesia's burgeoning ride-hailing market.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Karnataka Opposition Leader Accuses Government of 'Rowdyism' Over Caste Survey
NASA Spurs American Space Race with New Artemis 3 Moon Mission Competition
Adityanath Celebrates Diwali in Vantangiya, Criticizes Past Governments' Stance on Lord Ram
"Government may take necessary steps to maintain peace": Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on RSS row in Karnataka
Japan's LDP, Ishin agree to form coalition government, NHK says