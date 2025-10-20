Indonesia's Ride-Hailing Revolution: Ensuring Job Security

In a bid to strengthen the ride-hailing sector, Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto revealed on Monday that his government is engaged in discussions with two leading ride-hailing companies. The aim is to ensure job security for drivers while mitigating the risks of harmful competition.

Despite withholding the names of the companies involved, President Prabowo emphasized the importance of these talks in bolstering driver welfare and maintaining fair practices within the industry.

This move comes amidst growing concerns over driver job stability and competitive practices in Indonesia's burgeoning ride-hailing market.

(With inputs from agencies.)