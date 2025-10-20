Left Menu

Tensions Soar: Australia Condemns Flare Incident by Chinese Jet

Australia has expressed concerns over a Chinese fighter jet dropping flares near its maritime patrol aircraft in the South China Sea. The incident was deemed unsafe and unprofessional by Australia's defence department. The event adds to a series of military confrontations that Australia has publicly addressed.

20-10-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Australia has raised diplomatic concerns with China following an incident involving a Chinese fighter jet releasing flares dangerously close to an Australian maritime patrol plane. The event occurred during a surveillance mission over the contentious South China Sea region.

In a statement, Australia's defence department condemned the maneuvers as 'unsafe and unprofessional,' emphasizing the potential risk posed to the crew aboard the P-8A Poseidon patrol aircraft. Despite the flare release, there were no injuries reported, and the Australian aircraft was not damaged.

Defence Minister Richard Marles confirmed that flares were released on two separate occasions, prompting Australia to contact both the Chinese embassy in Canberra and Australia's embassy in Beijing. The incident is part of a series of similar aerial confrontations that have marked recent military relations between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

