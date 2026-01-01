Left Menu

From Textile Chemistry to Fighter Jet Ambitions: The Curious Case of Nisheeth Kohli

The CBI has booked Nisheeth Kohli, a South Delhi resident, who claimed high-level support to develop a fighter aircraft engine for India. His emails to senior defence officials and scientists, citing backing from PM Modi, prompted an investigation into the misuse of official names for professional gain.

From Textile Chemistry to Fighter Jet Ambitions: The Curious Case of Nisheeth Kohli
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated an inquiry into Nisheeth Kohli, a Vasant Kunj resident, who has purportedly misused the names of top Indian officials, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a bid to develop an indigenous fighter aircraft engine.

Kohli, a textile chemistry graduate, contacted multiple government defence firms and research bodies, claiming he had the Prime Minister's blessings to advance India's military jet engine capabilities. He assured these organizations of his expertise, despite lacking substantive experience in the field.

The investigation, sparked by a complaint from the PMO, scrutinizes Kohli's extensive email exchanges with officials from the DRDO, ISRO, and even the US Navy, suspecting him of cheating under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

