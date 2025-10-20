Tensions Flare: Australia and China in Airspace Face-Off

Australia has expressed concern over an encounter in which a Chinese fighter jet released flares near one of its surveillance aircraft. The Defense Department described the maneuver as "unsafe and unprofessional," highlighting rising tensions between the nations over military activities in the South China Sea.

The incident occurred near the Paracel Islands, with China accusing Australia of violating its airspace. Australia's Defense Minister Richard Marles criticized the jet's actions on national television, underlining the threat to the aircraft and its crew's safety.

No injuries or damages were reported, but this confrontation adds to a series of similar military incidents. Australia's criticisms echo a previous February encounter, emphasizing ongoing concerns regarding regional security and aerial conduct.

