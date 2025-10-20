Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Colombia Recalls Ambassador from U.S.
Colombia has recalled its ambassador from the United States following U.S. President Donald Trump's threats to raise tariffs and stop aid to the country. The diplomatic strain arises from U.S. military actions against drug-related vessels and Trump's offensive remarks against Colombian President Gustavo Petro.
Tensions escalated between Colombia and the United States as Colombia's foreign ministry announced the recall of its ambassador from Washington. The move comes after President Donald Trump threatened to increase tariffs on Colombian goods and halt aid, citing U.S. military strikes on ships allegedly ferrying drugs.
Trump's recent comments labeling Colombian President Gustavo Petro as an 'illegal drug leader' have drawn sharp criticism from the Colombian government. Ambassador Daniel Garcia-Pena has returned to Bogota for consultations, signaling further diplomatic rifts between the two nations.
Objections have emerged regarding U.S. military actions in the Caribbean, with legal and human rights advocates voicing concerns over the operations. Previously a major beneficiary of U.S. aid, Colombia faces uncertainty with the impending changes in financial aid and tariff regulations.
