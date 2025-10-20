Left Menu

Karnataka's Move Against Misinformation: New Law in the Works

Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced plans to introduce a law targeting misinformation, emphasizing the importance of communal harmony for state development. The law aims to penalize those spreading false information and disrupting peace. Ministers H K Patil and Priyank Kharge are tasked with formulating this legislation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 20-10-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 21:02 IST
Karnataka's Move Against Misinformation: New Law in the Works
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has declared plans to enact a law specifically designed to combat misinformation, underscoring the critical role of communal harmony in the state's growth and prosperity.

The proposed legislation will target individuals spreading false information and disturbing peace within the community, according to the Chief Minister. The announcement was made during a public assembly in Puttur.

Siddaramaiah has enlisted Law Minister H K Patil and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge to spearhead this initiative, emphasizing the need for communal stability in Dakshina Kannada, a region known for its sensitivity to communal tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Anticipates Fair Trade Deal with China Amid Taiwan Tensions

Trump Anticipates Fair Trade Deal with China Amid Taiwan Tensions

 Global
2
AWS Outage Sparks Worldwide Digital Chaos

AWS Outage Sparks Worldwide Digital Chaos

 Global
3
McLaren's Championship Hopes: Racing Against Red Bull's Verstappen

McLaren's Championship Hopes: Racing Against Red Bull's Verstappen

 Global
4
Campus Assault Case: Facebook Message Leads to Extradition and Guilty Plea

Campus Assault Case: Facebook Message Leads to Extradition and Guilty Plea

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025