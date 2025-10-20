Karnataka's Move Against Misinformation: New Law in the Works
Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced plans to introduce a law targeting misinformation, emphasizing the importance of communal harmony for state development. The law aims to penalize those spreading false information and disrupting peace. Ministers H K Patil and Priyank Kharge are tasked with formulating this legislation.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has declared plans to enact a law specifically designed to combat misinformation, underscoring the critical role of communal harmony in the state's growth and prosperity.
The proposed legislation will target individuals spreading false information and disturbing peace within the community, according to the Chief Minister. The announcement was made during a public assembly in Puttur.
Siddaramaiah has enlisted Law Minister H K Patil and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge to spearhead this initiative, emphasizing the need for communal stability in Dakshina Kannada, a region known for its sensitivity to communal tensions.
