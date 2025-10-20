Karnataka's Move Against Misinformation: New Law in the Works

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has declared plans to enact a law specifically designed to combat misinformation, underscoring the critical role of communal harmony in the state's growth and prosperity.

The proposed legislation will target individuals spreading false information and disturbing peace within the community, according to the Chief Minister. The announcement was made during a public assembly in Puttur.

Siddaramaiah has enlisted Law Minister H K Patil and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge to spearhead this initiative, emphasizing the need for communal stability in Dakshina Kannada, a region known for its sensitivity to communal tensions.

