Graham Linehan Cleared: No Charges After Airport Arrest

Graham Linehan, known for co-creating 'Father Ted,' was informed by police that no further action will be taken after his arrest on suspicion of inciting violence related to transgender issues. His arrest at Heathrow Airport earlier this year sparked debate over free speech and was highlighted in U.S. Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-10-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 21:34 IST
Graham Linehan, the Irish creator behind the hit TV comedy show 'Father Ted,' has been informed by the authorities that he will not face any charges following his arrest at Heathrow Airport. The arrest, which took place earlier this year, was connected to his outspoken views on transgender issues.

Linehan, who has been an outspoken critic of transgender activism, was detained on suspicion of inciting violence. His apprehension drew significant attention, particularly from free speech advocates and was publicly referenced by Nigel Farage during a U.S. Congress committee session.

The Crown Prosecution Service has confirmed that there will be no further action. Linehan announced the development on social media platform X, following official communication to his legal team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

