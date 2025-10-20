Left Menu

Mizoram's Strategic Development: Focus on Mamit District Amid Dampa Bypoll

The Mizoram government is focusing on developing Mamit district, allocating over Rs 700 crore to tackle water shortages and expanding infrastructure. Key initiatives include link roads, warehouses, and an upcoming incubation center. The Dampa assembly bypoll is scheduled on November 11 amid strong political competition.

Mizoram's Chief Minister, Lalduhoma, has announced substantial efforts to spur development in the state's Mamit district, citing an allocation of over Rs 700 crore to combat water shortages in the Dampa assembly segment.

During the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) campaign launch, Lalduhoma emphasized the strategic importance of prioritizing Mamit, recognized as an aspirational district. Among the key enhancements is the construction of link roads to agricultural lands and eight warehouses for storing local agricultural products.

Further initiatives include the Chief Minister's Rubber Mission, aimed at expanding rubber cultivation, water connections for 14 villages, and a unique incubation center project. Political momentum builds as the Dampa assembly bypoll nears, with various parties positioning their candidates.

