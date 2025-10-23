WCED Condemns Milnerton High Bullying Incident, Urges Public to Stop Sharing Video

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has strongly condemned the violent bullying incident at Milnerton High School in Cape Town and has called on the public to immediately stop sharing or distributing the video footage depicting the assault of a Grade 10 learner by his peers. The department emphasized that sharing such material not only deepens the victim’s trauma but also violates the privacy and dignity of the minors involved.

Viral Video Sparks Public Outrage

The disturbing incident, which took place at Milnerton High School last week, came to light after a video showing a brutal attack was widely circulated on social media platforms. The footage shows several boys beating a fellow learner with a hockey stick, a hose pipe, and a belt, while others stand by recording the assault.

The video has since gone viral, prompting widespread condemnation from parents, educators, and community leaders. The WCED, however, has urged restraint and sensitivity, cautioning against further dissemination of the footage.

“The circulation of such material not only exacerbates the trauma experienced by the victim but also undermines the rights and dignity of all learners involved,” the WCED said in an official statement. “We remind the public of our collective responsibility to protect minors and uphold their right to privacy and safety.”

Immediate Action by the School and Authorities

According to the WCED, the department has been in close communication with the school’s management since the incident was reported. Upon becoming aware of the assault, Milnerton High School immediately launched an internal investigation to identify those responsible.

School officials interviewed all learners involved, reviewed video evidence, and consulted with both parents and education authorities. Based on the findings of the preliminary investigation, the School Governing Body (SGB) took the decision to precautionarily suspend eight learners pending the outcome of formal disciplinary proceedings.

“The precautionary suspension ensures that the disciplinary process remains fair and transparent while maintaining a safe and supportive learning environment for all students,” the WCED said.

The department confirmed that formal disciplinary hearings will follow, in accordance with the South African Schools Act and departmental policies on learner conduct.

Counselling and Support for Affected Learners

In the aftermath of the incident, counselling and psychosocial support have been provided to the victim and all learners affected by the assault. The WCED’s District-based Support Team has been deployed to assist both the learners and educators in processing the traumatic event.

“Our focus is on healing and ensuring that the school remains a safe space for learning. Professional counsellors are working closely with the school community to provide the necessary emotional and psychological support,” the department stated.

Parents of the learners involved have also been encouraged to engage with counsellors to support their children through the disciplinary process.

Upholding Discipline and Restoring Safety in Schools

The WCED reiterated its zero-tolerance policy on bullying, violence, and misconduct in schools. Department officials noted that violent behaviour among learners not only violates the code of conduct but also undermines efforts to foster a culture of respect and inclusivity in educational institutions.

The department further highlighted that sharing videos of violent incidents involving minors constitutes a violation of child protection laws under the Children’s Act (No. 38 of 2005) and can result in legal consequences for individuals distributing the footage.

“Schools are meant to be sanctuaries of safety, learning, and respect,” the WCED said. “We urge communities to report incidents of bullying through the correct channels instead of circulating harmful videos on social media.”

Ensuring Stability During Examinations

Amid the turmoil caused by the incident, the WCED extended its best wishes to Milnerton High School’s Grade 12 learners, who are currently writing their National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations.

The department assured parents and the public that measures have been implemented to ensure exam sessions proceed in a calm, secure, and uninterrupted environment, despite the emotional distress caused by the incident.

“While this event has caused great concern, the department and the school’s leadership are working together to ensure that learners can continue with their examinations in a stable and supportive environment,” the WCED added.

Broader Concerns Over School Violence

The Milnerton High School incident is the latest in a growing list of school-based violence cases across South Africa, prompting renewed calls for stronger interventions to address learner discipline, mental health, and online behaviour.

Education experts have urged schools to strengthen anti-bullying programs, enhance life orientation curricula, and encourage open communication between students, teachers, and parents.

Child rights organisations have also emphasized the importance of digital responsibility, warning that the recording and sharing of violent incidents involving children can amount to cyberbullying and child exploitation.

WCED’s Commitment to Safer Learning Environments

The WCED reaffirmed its commitment to working with schools, parents, and community structures to combat violence and promote safe, inclusive, and nurturing learning spaces.

Department officials emphasized that while disciplinary action is crucial, the focus must also remain on prevention, rehabilitation, and education.

“The WCED will continue to support Milnerton High and other schools across the province to ensure that learners feel safe, respected, and valued,” the statement concluded.

As investigations continue, the department has urged the public and media to handle the case responsibly and avoid sharing any content that could further harm the involved minors.