Scandal at Sabarimala: Ex-Official Arrested in Missing Gold Case

A former administrative officer, B Murari Babu, was arrested by the Special Investigation Team for his alleged role in the disappearance of gold from the Sabarimala temple. As part of the probe initiated by the Kerala High Court, Babu faces accusations linked to missing gold from the temple's sacred icons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 23-10-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 23-10-2025 21:37 IST
B Murari Babu, a former administrative officer, was taken into custody by the Special Investigation Team investigating the disappearance of gold from the Sabarimala temple. This arrest is a significant development in the case, which has been under close scrutiny by the Kerala High Court.

Babu, previously suspended by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) amid allegations, was apprehended at his residence in Changanassery. He was transported to the Crime Branch's Thiruvananthapuram office for interrogation.

Babu, who faces charges relating to missing gold from the temple's sacred Dwarapalaka idols and sanctum sanctorum door frames, was presented to the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Pathanamthitta. Currently, the investigation sees him as a central figure, with further petitions likely seeking extended custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

