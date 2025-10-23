Left Menu

Cybercrime Crackdown: Major Interstate Fraud Module Dismantled

Jhalawar police have dismantled a significant interstate cybercrime module accused of siphoning funds from government schemes. Officials arrested 30 individuals involved, recovering Rs 52.69 lakh, luxury cars, and electronic devices. The operation, a part of 'Operation Shutter Down', uncovered thousands of fraudulent bank accounts linked to government welfare fraud.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 23-10-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 23-10-2025 21:40 IST
The Jhalawar police have successfully dismantled a major interstate cybercrime module, believed to be involved in siphoning funds from government welfare schemes, a senior official reported on Thursday. Among those arrested were 30 individuals, including the alleged mastermind, with recovery of Rs 52.69 lakh in cash.

During a press briefing, Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar revealed the operation was executed following over two months of detailed technical investigation stemming from an anonymous tip received in August. The probe uncovered a network of bank accounts linked to a single mobile number, often involving suspicious cash activity.

Authorities conducted simultaneous raids in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh across 30 locations, leading to the arrest of the accused, including the key figure Ramavatar Saini. Stolen identity documents facilitated fraudulent claims for significant government funds, inducing the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi and pension schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

