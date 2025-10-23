Dr Jitendra Singh Calls for Regional Collaboration to Strengthen Bioinnovation Ecosystem

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Dr. Jitendra Singh, has emphasized the need to leverage regional strengths and state-level collaboration to build a robust and inclusive Bioinnovation ecosystem across India. The Minister made the remarks while chairing a review meeting of the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) in New Delhi, where he assessed ongoing and new initiatives aimed at expanding the country’s biotechnology and bioeconomy landscape.

A Vision for Decentralized Bioinnovation

Dr. Jitendra Singh highlighted that India’s biotechnology sector has matured into one of the key pillars of national growth, contributing to advancements in healthcare, agriculture, environmental protection, and industrial development. He called for a shift toward regionally driven innovation, encouraging state governments and local institutions to play an active role in identifying and nurturing biotechnology potential unique to their geographies.

“Each region of India possesses unique biodiversity, talent, and resources. We must leverage these regional strengths to create a truly nationwide innovation movement that links research institutions, startups, and state governments in a unified ecosystem,” the Minister said.

The Minister also underscored the need for synergy between research and industry, noting that the next phase of India’s bio-innovation growth will depend on how well the country connects academic excellence with entrepreneurial dynamism.

Expanding India’s Bioeconomy through Innovation

During the review, DBT officials presented detailed updates on major initiatives, including biofoundries, regional innovation hubs, and the ongoing mapping of states based on their biotechnology potential. These efforts form part of India’s broader push to enhance its bioeconomy, which is expected to reach USD 300 billion by 2030, up from an estimated USD 100 billion in 2022.

Dr. Jitendra Singh explained that biofoundries—state-of-the-art laboratories that accelerate the design, testing, and scaling of biotechnological products—will play a central role in bridging the gap between scientific discovery and industrial application. These facilities will foster collaboration between universities, startups, and established industries, ensuring that research outputs are rapidly transformed into market-ready solutions.

The Minister called upon DBT to deepen engagement with state governments, facilitate public-private partnerships, and promote innovation-led entrepreneurship to strengthen India’s bioeconomy at the grassroots level.

Mapping Regional Biotechnology Strengths

Dr. Singh noted that DBT has initiated a national mapping exercise to identify and classify states based on their biotech potential. This data-driven initiative will serve as a foundation for establishing Bio E3 Cells—a core part of DBT’s Bio E3 Policy Framework, which focuses on Entrepreneurship, Education, and Empowerment.

“The goal is to align national biotechnology priorities with regional capabilities, ensuring that each state can harness its unique resources to develop specialized biotech solutions,” he stated.

These regional Bio E3 Cells will act as innovation nuclei, helping local ecosystems to attract investment, facilitate technology transfer, and create jobs in areas such as biopharma, agri-biotech, bioenergy, and environmental biotech.

Recognizing Excellence and Inspiring Innovation

During the meeting, Dr. Jitendra Singh also felicitated Ms. Ekta Vishnoi, Joint Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, who recently won a silver medal at the World Powerlifting Championship. Congratulating her on the achievement, Dr. Singh lauded her success as a reflection of India’s growing presence in global arenas—both scientific and athletic.

“Ms. Vishnoi’s achievement is not just a personal triumph but also a symbol of India’s spirit of excellence. Her journey represents discipline, resilience, and teamwork—the same qualities that drive scientific and technological innovation,” Dr. Singh remarked.

He added that DBT’s research in human physiology, metabolic science, and health technologies could play an important role in advancing performance science, linking biotechnology with sports to help India build a healthier and stronger future.

Fostering Startups and Industry Partnerships

The Minister praised DBT’s initiatives to support biotech startups, which have grown exponentially in the last decade—from fewer than 50 in 2014 to more than 6,000 startups today. He highlighted the role of incubators, seed funds, and innovation clusters supported by DBT in fostering young entrepreneurs and translating academic research into commercial success.

DBT’s partnerships with industry and academia, he said, are helping create an innovation value chain that supports the ‘Lab to Market’ journey. The Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC)—an interface agency under DBT—has been instrumental in nurturing startups in biopharma, bio-agriculture, and bioenergy through funding, mentoring, and technical support.

Biotechnology as a Driver of Sustainable Growth

Dr. Jitendra Singh reiterated that biotechnology offers transformative solutions to some of India’s most pressing national challenges—from achieving food security and reducing carbon emissions to developing affordable healthcare and sustainable materials.

He emphasized that the government’s approach is to make biotechnology an enabler of economic and social transformation, not just a scientific pursuit. The focus, he said, must remain on translational research, capacity building, and inter-sectoral collaboration to maximize social impact.

“Biotechnology holds the key to the next industrial revolution—one that is green, inclusive, and sustainable. Every region of India must participate in this transformation,” he said.

A Renewed Push Toward a Global Biotech Hub

The review concluded with a call to accelerate project implementation, streamline inter-governmental coordination, and build strong partnerships between research bodies, industries, and state governments.

Dr Jitendra Singh reaffirmed the government’s goal of positioning India as a global hub for biotechnology-driven innovation by 2030. He said the Ministry will continue to focus on policy reforms, capacity development, and international collaboration to sustain the momentum of India’s bioeconomy growth.