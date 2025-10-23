War Crime Investigation Launched in Eastern Ukraine Village

In a deeply concerning development, Ukrainian authorities have launched a war crime investigation following the reported killing of five civilians by Russian troops in eastern Ukraine. The incident, which occurred in Zvanivka, a village near the front line in Donetsk, came to light through the testimony of a surviving witness.

The prosecutor's office in the Donetsk region reported that a man, his two sons, and two neighbors were shot dead on October 20 by Russian forces. The incident adds to a growing list of allegations against Moscow since its 2022 invasion, which Kyiv claims has resulted in over 183,000 war crime records.

According to a witness account, Russian soldiers stormed a basement where a family was hiding, demanding information about Ukrainian troop movements. Following a brief departure, one soldier returned, opening fire and resulting in multiple fatalities. Ukrainian authorities are documenting this as another grievous violation against civilians.

(With inputs from agencies.)