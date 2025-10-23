Left Menu

War Crime Investigation Launched in Eastern Ukraine Village

Ukrainian prosecutors have initiated an investigation into an alleged war crime where five civilians were reportedly killed by Russian forces in Zvanivka, Donetsk. A woman, who survived, narrated the incident, with the region's prosecutor's office confirming the deaths and accusing Russian soldiers of the crime.

Updated: 23-10-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 23-10-2025 21:59 IST
In a deeply concerning development, Ukrainian authorities have launched a war crime investigation following the reported killing of five civilians by Russian troops in eastern Ukraine. The incident, which occurred in Zvanivka, a village near the front line in Donetsk, came to light through the testimony of a surviving witness.

The prosecutor's office in the Donetsk region reported that a man, his two sons, and two neighbors were shot dead on October 20 by Russian forces. The incident adds to a growing list of allegations against Moscow since its 2022 invasion, which Kyiv claims has resulted in over 183,000 war crime records.

According to a witness account, Russian soldiers stormed a basement where a family was hiding, demanding information about Ukrainian troop movements. Following a brief departure, one soldier returned, opening fire and resulting in multiple fatalities. Ukrainian authorities are documenting this as another grievous violation against civilians.

