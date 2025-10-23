Ghana Police Bust Trafficking Ring, Rescue 57 Nigerians

In a significant crackdown, Ghana's police force has dismantled a human trafficking syndicate in Accra, rescuing 57 Nigerian nationals allegedly coerced into cybercrime activities. The victims, aged between 18 and 26, were reportedly lured under false promises of lucrative jobs.

The raid, conducted on Wednesday, resulted in the arrest of five suspects and the seizure of multiple digital devices, including 77 laptops and 38 mobile phones. These tools were purportedly used in online romance scams, highlighting a prevalent issue in the region.

The rescued individuals are currently receiving necessary support, as Ghana continues efforts to combat human trafficking. Recent operations, including one led by Interpol, emphasize the scale of cybercrime across Africa, with numerous arrests and significant financial losses reported.

