Rohingyas Vacate Channi Rama Settlement Amidst Utility Disconnection

Rohingya refugees vacated their settlement in Channi Rama, Jammu, after water and electricity supplies were cut off due to complaints from local residents. Authorities directed the utilities cut-off, citing law and order concerns. Many Rohingyas now face potential relocation to the Kathua holding centre.

Updated: 23-10-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 23-10-2025 22:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Amid growing tensions, Rohingya refugees in the Channi Rama area of Jammu were compelled to vacate their makeshift homes after the local authorities disconnected electricity and water supplies. This move followed complaints from nearby residents regarding the legality and safety of the settlement.

Officials clarified that the land belonged to a Rajouri district resident, prompting the action against the roughly 30 to 40 refugees. A recent police intervention led to the evacuation, leaving the displaced unsure of their future. Some indicated they would be taken to a holding center at Kathua jail.

The event mirrors earlier actions in December 2024 and comes after a thorough verification drive in 2021, marking escalating efforts to manage the foreign population in Jammu. Government data indicates over 13,700 foreigners, primarily Rohingyas and Bangladeshis, residing in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

