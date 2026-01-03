Jitendra Singh Unveils Major Development Boosts for Jammu's Kathua District

Union Minister Jitendra Singh approved a canal system for the Ujh multipurpose project in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Saturday, aiming to regulate unchecked water flow to Pakistan. The move is part of broader measures to mitigate flood damage with a budget exceeding Rs 1,400 crore allocated for the Union Territory.

Speaking at a Kathua review meeting, Singh stressed that the new canal system on the Ujh River will help manage water flow towards Pakistan, a proposal sanctioned by the Defence and Home Affairs Ministries. Over Rs 1,400 crore is designated for Jammu and Kashmir, with immediate repairs in Kathua and ongoing assessments for permanent infrastructure restoration.

The minister highlighted significant progress in Kathua, focusing on ending longstanding project delays and promoting local development. He emphasized infrastructure improvements in education and healthcare, alongside initiatives like a new medical college, upgrades to cancer care facilities, and the introduction of the Vande Bharat Express. Additionally, Kathua is set to become an entrepreneurship hub with an incubation center fostering innovation and start-ups.

