Assam Scraps Two-Child Norm for Micro-Communities Amidst Extinction Concerns

The Assam government has decided to exempt certain communities, including tea tribes and Morans, from the two-child policy for government jobs to prevent potential extinction. This decision follows consultations with social scientists. The government also announced plans to table the Tiwari Commission Report and introduce land rights legislation for tea tribes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 23-10-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 23-10-2025 22:33 IST
In a significant policy shift, the Assam government has decided to scrap the two-child norm for specific micro-communities to preserve their identities and prevent extinction. The move impacts tribals, tea tribes, Morans, and Motoks regarding eligibility for government jobs.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the decision following a cabinet meeting, stating that consultations with social scientists influenced the policy change. 'The survival of these communities is critical, and adhering strictly to the two-child norm would pose an existential threat,' Sarma emphasized.

Alongside these announcements, Sarma revealed that the government will present the long-awaited Tiwari Commission Report on the Nellie massacre, and introduce a new bill to grant land rights to tea tribe communities, marking a substantial step in social development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

