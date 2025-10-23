Left Menu

Russian Jets Breach Lithuanian Airspace: NATO Responds

Two Russian military aircraft violated Lithuanian airspace for 18 seconds during a possible refueling training mission. The incident prompted NATO's Baltic Air Police to respond by dispatching Spanish Eurofighter Typhoon jets to patrol the area. The intrusion originated from Russia's Kaliningrad region.

In a brief but provocative incident, two Russian military aircraft breached NATO member Lithuania's airspace on Thursday, according to Lithuanian military reports. The 18-second intrusion involved an Su-30 fighter jet and an Il-78 refueling tanker.

These aircraft, allegedly on a refueling training mission, crossed the Lithuanian border at approximately 1500 GMT from the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, the military stated.

This unauthorized entry prompted a swift response from NATO, with Spanish Eurofighter Typhoon jets from the Baltic Air Police scrambling to patrol the affected area, underscoring the ongoing tensions in the region.

