High-Stakes Skies: Russian Aircraft Breach NATO Airspace

Two Russian military aircraft briefly violated Lithuanian airspace, entering the NATO member's territory for around 18 seconds. Lithuania's military identified the aircraft as an Su-30 fighter and an Il-78 refueling tanker likely on a training mission.

Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene criticized Russia's actions, labeling them as terrorist behavior that disregards international law. She reassured citizens of Lithuania's safety, emphasizing support from NATO allies.

NATO jets, specifically Spanish Eurofighter Typhoons, responded by patrolling the area. Similar incursions, including a recent breach by Russian jets into Estonia's airspace, have heightened East-West tensions. Despite Russian denials, NATO remains vigilant against further boundary tests.

