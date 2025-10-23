Left Menu

High-Stakes Skies: Russian Aircraft Breach NATO Airspace

Two Russian aircraft breached Lithuania's airspace, prompting NATO jets to respond. Lithuania’s Prime Minister condemned Russia's actions as terrorist behavior. This incident follows recent airspace violations in Estonia and Poland, indicating ongoing tensions. NATO's organized response suggests attempts to deter further boundary testing by Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-10-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 23-10-2025 23:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Two Russian military aircraft briefly violated Lithuanian airspace, entering the NATO member's territory for around 18 seconds. Lithuania's military identified the aircraft as an Su-30 fighter and an Il-78 refueling tanker likely on a training mission.

Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene criticized Russia's actions, labeling them as terrorist behavior that disregards international law. She reassured citizens of Lithuania's safety, emphasizing support from NATO allies.

NATO jets, specifically Spanish Eurofighter Typhoons, responded by patrolling the area. Similar incursions, including a recent breach by Russian jets into Estonia's airspace, have heightened East-West tensions. Despite Russian denials, NATO remains vigilant against further boundary tests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

