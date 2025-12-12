Left Menu

Underground Tunnel Escape: Migrants Cross from Belarus to Poland

Over 180 migrants used a hidden forest tunnel to cross into Poland from Belarus, with authorities detaining about 130 individuals. The tunnel's discovery highlights ongoing tensions and accusations of Belarus and Russia plotting destabilization. This marks the fourth tunnel found in Poland's Podlaskie region this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 12-12-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 18:28 IST
Underground Tunnel Escape: Migrants Cross from Belarus to Poland
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Poland

In a dramatic development on the Poland-Belarus border, over 180 migrants successfully crossed into Poland through a clandestine tunnel concealed in a forest, according to Polish frontier guards.

Authorities detained around 130 individuals, leaving others at large, underscoring the ongoing migrant crisis. Poland blames Belarus and Moscow for orchestrating instability.

This marks the fourth tunnel found this year in Podlaskie, revealing persistent attempts to breach Poland's borders amid geopolitical tensions.

