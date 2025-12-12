Underground Tunnel Escape: Migrants Cross from Belarus to Poland

In a dramatic development on the Poland-Belarus border, over 180 migrants successfully crossed into Poland through a clandestine tunnel concealed in a forest, according to Polish frontier guards.

Authorities detained around 130 individuals, leaving others at large, underscoring the ongoing migrant crisis. Poland blames Belarus and Moscow for orchestrating instability.

This marks the fourth tunnel found this year in Podlaskie, revealing persistent attempts to breach Poland's borders amid geopolitical tensions.