Poland - Factors to Watch December 15

The following are significant news stories, press reports and events on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour): MIG-29 JETS FOR UKRAINE

Deputy Minister of National Defense Cezary Tomczyk said on Sunday that the work on transferring Polish MiG-29 combat aircraft to Ukraine involves 6-8 aircraft, which must be withdrawn from the Polish Army by the end of December. He added that it would be best to finalise the matter during Volodymyr Zelenskiy's visit to Warsaw, the Polish Press Agency (PAP) reported.

DRONE Polish Deputy Interior Minister Czeslaw Mroczek told private radio station RMF FM on Monday that the drone found on Sunday in the town of Zelizna in the Lublin Voivodeship is one of those that flew into Poland in mid-September.

CONFLICT BETWEEN GOVERNMENT AND PRESIDENT Polish government spokesman Adam Szlapka said that the conflict between the government and the president is not helping to implement foreign policy and build security. He declared that the government is ready to cooperate with President Karol Nawrocki, Rzeczpospolita daily reported.

ARMS COMPANIES In 2025, the revenues of the two largest Polish defence companies reached 25 billion zlotys ($6.95 billion). This record is expected to be surpassed in 2026 thanks to contracts financed by the EU SAFE program, Rzeczpospolita daily reported.

DATA On Monday at 0900, the statistical office will release data on inflation in Poland for November. According to the preliminary reading, it was 2.4% year-on-year.

At 1300 the National Bank of Poland will release data on the balance of payments for October. ****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

