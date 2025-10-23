Ashwini Vaishnaw Reviews Railways’ Festive Operations, Over 12,000 Special Trains Deployed Nationwide

In preparation for the massive surge in passenger movement during the festive season, Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & IT, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, conducted a comprehensive review of operations at the Railway Board’s War Room in New Delhi on October 23, 2025. The Minister assessed real-time data on passenger traffic, special train operations, and on-ground logistics, ensuring that the Indian Railways continues to provide safe, comfortable, and well-coordinated travel experiences across the country.

War Room Monitoring for Real-Time Coordination

During his visit, Shri Vaishnaw emphasised that war rooms have been established at the Division, Zone, and Railway Board levels, creating a multi-tiered monitoring network that provides live operational feeds from across the country.

“These war rooms and mini control centres at major stations enable real-time coordination, allowing quick decisions on deploying additional trains, managing crowd flow, and addressing any operational bottlenecks,” the Minister stated.

The War Room integrates live feeds from all 17 Railway Zones and over 70 divisions, ensuring smooth coordination across India’s vast railway network. Each control room tracks key parameters such as train punctuality, passenger load, station footfall, and logistics movements.

Managing the Festive Rush: Data-Driven Strategy

To handle the record festive rush, Indian Railways has deployed 10,700 reserved and 3,000 unreserved trains across various routes, with special attention to high-demand destinations such as Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand. The Railways is utilising a data analytics model that studies two years of travel trends to determine where additional capacity is most needed.

According to the Minister, the first peak in passenger surge occurred between October 17 and 20, with the highest footfall on October 18 and 19, while a second wave of heavy travel demand is expected from October 22 to 24 ahead of Chhath Puja.

Enhanced Facilities at Major Stations

Highlighting passenger amenities, Shri Vaishnaw inaugurated a permanent holding area at New Delhi Railway Station — one of India’s busiest transit hubs — which can accommodate over 7,000 passengers. The facility includes 150 toilets each for men and women, automatic ticket vending machines, ticket counters, and free RO drinking water stations.

The Minister said that holding and waiting areas across major stations are being used to regulate passenger entry and maintain order, ensuring a smooth boarding experience even during peak traffic periods.

Massive Operational Effort for Chhath Puja Travel

With Chhath Puja — one of India’s largest regional festivals — drawing lakhs of devotees homeward, the Indian Railways has launched a massive special operations plan. Between October 1 and November 30, 2025, over 12,000 special trains are scheduled to operate, of which 2,220 trains are specifically routed to Bihar.

On October 21, 2025, data showed that 1,69,986 unreserved passengers boarded trains from six major Delhi stations — New Delhi, Delhi Junction, Anand Vihar Terminal, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Shakurbasti, and Ghaziabad — representing a 5.62% increase compared to the same post-Diwali travel period last year. On October 22, the figure rose to 1,71,753 passengers, up by 7.01% compared to 2024.

To manage this demand, 30 special trains originated from Delhi on October 23, while 17 more are scheduled for October 24.

Passenger Experience and Cleanliness Drive

Passengers have expressed strong appreciation for the enhanced cleanliness and upgraded services. Travelers on special trains, such as the Anand Vihar–Bhagalpur (Vikramshila Express) and those bound for Sonpur and Hajipur, commended the cleanliness, punctuality, and comfort onboard.

Shambhavi Bhardwaj, a passenger traveling from New Delhi to Sonpur, praised the improved facilities, stating that “the experience this year is far smoother — from station entry to onboard cleanliness, everything feels well managed.”

At Hajipur Station, international visitors also complimented the cleanliness drives and efficient crowd management. The Yatri Suvidha Kendra at New Delhi Station received particular appreciation for providing timely information and assistance to passengers during the rush.

Compassion and Care Amid the Rush

Despite the heavy footfall, railway staff have gone above and beyond to ensure the safety and well-being of travelers. In one such instance, a woman experiencing labour pain at New Delhi Railway Station received immediate medical assistance. Railway staff and women employees promptly escorted her to a nearby hospital, reflecting the organisation’s human-centered service ethos.

The Railways has also deployed mobile medical units, help desks, and special assistance teams at key junctions to aid elderly and differently-abled passengers.

Ministerial Oversight and Nationwide Inspections

Parallel to the Railway Board’s review, Shri Ravneet Singh Bittu, Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries, visited Ambala Cantt Railway Station to inspect preparations and ensure that special arrangements were functioning efficiently.

He interacted with passengers and station officials to review cleanliness, security arrangements, and crowd management systems, reaffirming the Ministry’s commitment to safe, timely, and comfortable travel for all passengers.

Seamless Festive Travel Across India

Indian Railways has mobilised thousands of additional staff, from train attendants and station managers to RPF personnel, to manage operations around the clock. Special efforts have been made to ensure clean platforms, uninterrupted services, and punctual train departures.

“Indian Railways remains committed to ensuring a seamless festive travel experience for every passenger — blending technology, efficiency, and compassion in service delivery,” Shri Vaishnaw said.

With the War Room’s real-time monitoring, extensive data analysis, and dedicated on-ground workforce, the Railways has demonstrated its capacity to manage one of the largest seasonal transport operations in the world, reaffirming its position as the lifeline of India’s festive journeys.