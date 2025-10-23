Love Triangle Turns Deadly: Youth's Murder Shakes Bahraich

In a chilling turn of events, four people have been arrested in connection with the murder of Shubham Singh in Bahraich district's Trivedipurwa village. The young man's body was found the morning after Diwali, triggering a police investigation.

Reports indicate that the murder was motivated by jealousy stemming from a love triangle. Shubham, 21, was involved in a conflict with his peer, Umesh Verma, over engagement issues with Meena Verma. This tension culminated in Umesh and his accomplices, including his fiancé Meena, orchestrating Shubham's murder.

The murder ignited local unrest, with villagers blocking roads to demand swift justice. The suspects have now been remanded into judicial custody, while police continue gathering evidence to consolidate their case.

(With inputs from agencies.)