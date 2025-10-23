Left Menu

Love Triangle Turns Deadly: Youth's Murder Shakes Bahraich

In Bahraich, four individuals, including one woman, were arrested following the murder of Shubham Singh. The murder stemmed from a love triangle and led to public outrage in Trivedipurwa village. Shubham's body was discovered after Diwali, prompting investigation and arrests based on evidence and interrogation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 23-10-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 23-10-2025 23:16 IST
Love Triangle Turns Deadly: Youth's Murder Shakes Bahraich
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling turn of events, four people have been arrested in connection with the murder of Shubham Singh in Bahraich district's Trivedipurwa village. The young man's body was found the morning after Diwali, triggering a police investigation.

Reports indicate that the murder was motivated by jealousy stemming from a love triangle. Shubham, 21, was involved in a conflict with his peer, Umesh Verma, over engagement issues with Meena Verma. This tension culminated in Umesh and his accomplices, including his fiancé Meena, orchestrating Shubham's murder.

The murder ignited local unrest, with villagers blocking roads to demand swift justice. The suspects have now been remanded into judicial custody, while police continue gathering evidence to consolidate their case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bihar's fish output doubled, state ships consignment to other regions: Modi in Samastipur.

Bihar's fish output doubled, state ships consignment to other regions: Modi ...

 India
2
Tragic Collision Claims Four Lives in Motorcycle-Bus Accident

Tragic Collision Claims Four Lives in Motorcycle-Bus Accident

 India
3
Honoring Sitaram Kesri: A Tribute to a Congress Stalwart

Honoring Sitaram Kesri: A Tribute to a Congress Stalwart

 India
4
Rs 28,000 cr sent to farmers' accounts in Bihar under PM Kisan Nidhi scheme, including Rs 800 cr to Samastipur cultivators: Modi at rally.

Rs 28,000 cr sent to farmers' accounts in Bihar under PM Kisan Nidhi scheme,...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data, not algorithms, is true power behind artificial intelligence

EU faces dual crisis of energy poverty and poor health in the East

Blockchain meets AI: Smarter, confidence-based crypto trading system

AI’s hidden economy: The emergence of cosine capital in the age of LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025