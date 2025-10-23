Fatal Dispute at Kali Puja Pandal in West Bengal

A tragic incident unfolded in Sonarpur, West Bengal, when a young man was killed following a disagreement at a Kali Puja pandal. The deceased, Santan Naskar, turned off the music system after a request by an elderly neighbor suffering from a heart ailment.

Upon returning home, Naskar was confronted by another neighbor and his wife who questioned him about his decision to cease the music at the festivity. A heated argument escalated, during which Naskar's mother was reportedly assaulted.

In an attempt to protect his mother, Naskar was allegedly stabbed multiple times by the neighbor, leading to his death. The accused was apprehended by the police shortly after the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)