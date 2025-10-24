Left Menu

Belgium Seeks Assurance on Using Russian Assets for Kyiv Loan

Belgium's Prime Minister Bart De Wever has called for solid guarantees before frozen Russian assets are used for a loan to Kyiv. His country's position matters because a Belgian firm holds these assets. Legal certainty remains a priority amid mixed feelings among EU leaders regarding the plan.

Updated: 24-10-2025 03:16 IST
  • Belgium

Belgium's Prime Minister, Bart De Wever, emphasized the need for strong guarantees before utilizing frozen Russian assets to support a substantial loan to Kyiv. The Prime Minister's remarks, made on Thursday, underscore the critical role of Belgian financial institution Euroclear, which holds these assets.

During a press briefing following an EU summit in Brussels, De Wever highlighted the importance of legal certainty to sway his decision. He acknowledged the divided opinions among EU leaders about proceeding with the plan.

De Wever's comments shed light on Belgium's pivotal stance in a broader European debate surrounding the use of sequestered Russian funds for international financial aid.

