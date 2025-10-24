Left Menu

Prakash Ambedkar Demands Justice for Matang Youth Assault

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar has demanded stringent action under Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act against those involved in the brutal assault of a Matang youth. The victim was abducted, severely beaten, and subjected to degrading treatment, with alleged links to RSS involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahilyanagar | Updated: 24-10-2025 09:11 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 09:11 IST
Prakash Ambedkar
In a shocking incident, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar has demanded immediate action under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) for the brutal assault of a young man from the Matang community in Ahilyanagar district.

Sanjay Vairagar was allegedly kidnapped from Sonai village by a group and subjected to severe physical harm, including having a motorcycle run over his limbs, resulting in multiple fractures and serious eye damage. The attackers, reportedly linked to the RSS, further humiliated the victim before abandoning him.

Ambedkar has promised full support to the victim's family and is pushing for justice following a visit from VBA representatives. He emphasized the need for stringent action to ensure such acts are not repeated.

