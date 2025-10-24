Prakash Ambedkar Demands Justice for Matang Youth Assault

In a shocking incident, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar has demanded immediate action under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) for the brutal assault of a young man from the Matang community in Ahilyanagar district.

Sanjay Vairagar was allegedly kidnapped from Sonai village by a group and subjected to severe physical harm, including having a motorcycle run over his limbs, resulting in multiple fractures and serious eye damage. The attackers, reportedly linked to the RSS, further humiliated the victim before abandoning him.

Ambedkar has promised full support to the victim's family and is pushing for justice following a visit from VBA representatives. He emphasized the need for stringent action to ensure such acts are not repeated.

(With inputs from agencies.)