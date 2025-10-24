Maharashtra Caste-Crime Shocker: Brutal Assault Sparks Outrage

A shocking incident of caste-based violence has emerged from Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar district, where a 22-year-old man was allegedly kidnapped and subjected to a brutal assault. The attack, involving physical violence and casteist abuse, was carried out by a group of 11 individuals, authorities reported on Friday.

The incident, which occurred on October 19 in Sonai village, saw main accused Sambhaji Lande and his group allegedly assault the victim near a local hospital before transporting him to an undisclosed location for further abuse. The perpetrators also allegedly urinated on the victim and made derogatory remarks about his caste.

Police have arrested three of the attackers, including Lande, while efforts continue to apprehend the rest. The accused have been charged under various legal provisions, including those specifically addressing caste-based atrocities. Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar has called for action under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, underscoring the need for stringent response to such hate crimes.