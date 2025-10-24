Left Menu

Soaring Military Spending Boosts Saab's Sales Guidance

Swedish defense group Saab reported a slight increase in its third-quarter operating profit. Although below expectations, the company still raised its full-year sales guidance, citing increased military spending as a driving factor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stockholm | Updated: 24-10-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 11:05 IST
Soaring Military Spending Boosts Saab's Sales Guidance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Swedish defense conglomerate Saab announced a slight rise in operating profit for the third quarter, albeit below market expectations. The announcement came on Friday, with the firm attributing the performance to increased military spending globally.

Despite the underwhelming profit increase, Saab has revised its full-year sales forecast upwards. The company highlighted a surge in global military expenditures as a major influence behind its decision to improve sales predictions.

Investors and analysts are taking note as defense spending continues to climb, positioning Saab for potential future growth. This development underscores a broader trend of increased investment in defense sectors worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Murder, kidnapping prospered as 'industry' during RJD rule in Bihar, victimised women, poor people, alleges PM at Samastipur rally.

Murder, kidnapping prospered as 'industry' during RJD rule in Bihar, victimi...

 India
2
RJD-Cong hell bent to ensure return of 'jungle raj' in Bihar, you must show them exit door during polls: PM at Samastipur rally.

RJD-Cong hell bent to ensure return of 'jungle raj' in Bihar, you must show ...

 India
3
Hungary's Strategy Against U.S. Sanctions on Russian Oil

Hungary's Strategy Against U.S. Sanctions on Russian Oil

 Global
4
Premier Energies Expands in Solar Inverter Market with Key Acquisition

Premier Energies Expands in Solar Inverter Market with Key Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data, not algorithms, is true power behind artificial intelligence

EU faces dual crisis of energy poverty and poor health in the East

Blockchain meets AI: Smarter, confidence-based crypto trading system

AI’s hidden economy: The emergence of cosine capital in the age of LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025