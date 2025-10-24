Left Menu

Truck Driver Incident at San Francisco Coast Guard Base Sparks Investigation

A U-Haul truck driver attempted to crash into a US Coast Guard base in San Francisco Bay Area, leading to a shooting by law enforcement. The driver, under mental health evaluation, was wounded. The FBI is investigating the event as isolated, while protests against federal agents continue.

Updated: 24-10-2025 21:46 IST
Truck Driver Incident at San Francisco Coast Guard Base Sparks Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tense situation unfolded as a U-Haul truck driver attempted to breach the security of a US Coast Guard base in the San Francisco Bay Area, prompting officers to open fire. The driver, allegedly trying to weaponize the vehicle, was shot and is currently undergoing a mental health evaluation.

No Coast Guard personnel were reported injured in the incident, but a bystander was struck by debris, received medical treatment, and was subsequently released. The US Department of Homeland Security released a statement indicating the driver "suddenly accelerated backwards," posing an immediate threat.

The FBI has launched an investigation, labeling the incident as isolated with no further public threat. This event coincides with ongoing protests against federal immigration agents, sparked by potential increases in immigration enforcement actions at the site.



