VP Radhakrishnan Lauds Digital India Push, Emphasizes Tier-2 Tech Growth

In a high-level meeting held at Parliament House, Vice-President of India Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan met with two key members of the Union Cabinet—Union Minister of Railways, Electronics & IT, and Information & Broadcasting, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Union Minister of State for Commerce & Industry, and Electronics & IT, Shri Jitin Prasada. The discussion focused on the transformative digital and media initiatives being spearheaded by the Ministries of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) and Information & Broadcasting (I&B) as part of India's broader Digital India and Viksit Bharat vision.

Showcasing India's Digital Transformation

The Ministers briefed the Vice-President on the key milestones and future strategies of their respective ministries, with a particular focus on how emerging technologies, digital governance, and modernized broadcasting systems are reshaping public service delivery, commerce, and communication across the country.

Highlights of the presentation included:

Expansion of Digital Public Infrastructure such as Aadhaar, UPI, and DigiLocker

Strengthening of cybersecurity and data protection frameworks

Progress under the Semiconductor Mission to establish India as a global chip hub

Rollout of 5G networks and digital connectivity in rural and remote areas

Launch of initiatives supporting startups and digital skilling , especially through programs like IndiaAI , PM Gati Shakti , and Digital India FutureLABS

Transformation of India’s media landscape through the National Broadcasting Policy, revamped content standards, and digital-first approaches by Doordarshan and All India Radio

Both Ministers underscored that these efforts are part of a cohesive national strategy to position India as a global digital economy leader, empower citizens with tech-driven services, and create inclusive access to information and opportunities.

Vice-President Commends Ministries for Impact and Vision

Vice-President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan praised the leadership and execution demonstrated by the Ministries in driving India’s digital empowerment agenda. He acknowledged the significant role played by both ministries in building a digitally literate, innovation-driven, and information-aware society.

“India’s digital journey is not just about technology—it is about transforming lives,” the Vice-President said. “We must ensure these innovations reach the last mile, especially in Bharat’s heartland.”

Focus on Tier-2 and Tier-3 Cities

One of the major themes highlighted by the Vice-President during the discussion was the urgent need to harness the untapped potential of Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. He called for a strategic decentralization of digital infrastructure, skilling, and innovation ecosystems to these emerging centres, so that India’s tech revolution becomes truly inclusive and equitable.

Shri Radhakrishnan suggested expanding:

IT parks and incubators in semi-urban regions

Digital skilling programs in collaboration with local institutions

Startup incentive schemes tailored for smaller cities

Collaborations with state governments to develop regional tech ecosystems

“Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities must become the new growth engines of India’s digital economy,” he said, encouraging ministries to continue engaging with state and local stakeholders to scale grassroots innovation.

Responsible Use of Social Media and Digital Content Innovation

The Vice-President also expressed concern about the rapid and unfiltered spread of misinformation on social media platforms. He emphasized the importance of promoting the responsible use of digital platforms, suggesting a multi-stakeholder approach that involves government, industry, academia, and civil society.

He commended the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting for its recent efforts in curbing fake news, enhancing grievance redressal systems, and regulating digital content without infringing on creative freedoms.

In addition, he encouraged the government to continue fostering innovation in digital storytelling and content creation, especially content that highlights India's culture, heritage, and youth aspirations.

A National Mission of Collaboration

The meeting concluded with both ministers reaffirming their ministries’ commitment to accelerating Digital India’s next phase, with a strong emphasis on collaboration across ministries, federal alignment with states, and deepening public-private partnerships. They thanked the Vice-President for his guidance and support, and assured that the government would continue to build a secure, inclusive, and globally competitive digital ecosystem for all citizens.

This interaction marks another milestone in the Government of India’s broader effort to ensure institutional coherence, policy synergy, and strategic foresight in building a digitally empowered and informed India by 2047, in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat.