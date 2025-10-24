Left Menu

High-Stakes Money Laundering: The Arrest Shaking Mauritius

Mauritius officials have arrested Maminiaina Ravatomanga, aide to former Madagascan president Andry Rajoelina, on money laundering charges. Ravatomanga, who fled to Mauritius alongside Rajoelina after political unrest, is accused of laundering 7.3 billion Mauritian rupees. His arrest is connected to his management of several entities in Mauritius.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 22:01 IST
Mauritius authorities have taken decisive action by arresting Maminiaina Ravatomanga, a key aide to ousted Madagascan president Andry Rajoelina. The arrest comes amidst allegations of laundering 7.3 billion Mauritian rupees, equivalent to $163 million.

Ravatomanga, who sought refuge in Mauritius following political upheavals in Madagascar, is currently in police custody at a private clinic in Port Louis, where he was receiving treatment. This arrest is tied to suspicions of his involvement in managing multiple entities suspected of being linked to criminal activities.

While Ravatomanga's lawyer, Siddartha Hawaldar, has confirmed the arrest, he refrained from commenting on the accusations. In the backdrop, Madagascar's recent political turmoil saw Colonel Michael Randrianirina being sworn in as president after the former leader Rajoelina's impeachment and flight abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

