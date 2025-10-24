Left Menu

Tragic Bus Fire: Negligence and Speed Allegations Shine Spotlight on Kurnool Incident

A bus fire in Kurnool, prompted by an alleged negligent collision with a motorcycle, led to 20 fatalities. Survivor N Ramesh filed a complaint against the bus drivers, accusing them of over-speeding. The accident involved a Bengaluru-bound private bus carrying 44 passengers when it caught fire after dragging a motorcycle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kurnool | Updated: 24-10-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 22:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A severe bus fire tragedy in Kurnool has resulted in the deaths of 20 people, including two children. The incident, which occurred early Friday, has been attributed to alleged negligent and over-speed driving by two bus drivers.

According to police, the Bengaluru-bound private bus caught fire after colliding with a motorcycle, dragging the vehicle with its fuel cap open. This collision caused sparks that ignited a deadly blaze, leaving victims charred beyond recognition.

Survivor N Ramesh, who lodged a complaint with the Ulindakonda Police, recounted the panic and chaos as flames engulfed the vehicle, which was carrying 44 passengers. Nine people suffered injuries, while others were tragically trapped in the burning wreckage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

