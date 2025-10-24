Race Against Time: Reparation Loans for Ukraine

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has issued a call to action to the 'coalition of the willing' to resolve reparation loans for Ukraine before the end of the year.

Speaking on Friday alongside European leaders, including UK's Keir Starmer, Frederiksen stressed the urgency of securing financial support for Ukraine, aiming for a decision by Christmas.

Starmer reinforced the need for swift measures and suggested leveraging frozen Russian assets to aid Kyiv's financial stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)