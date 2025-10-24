Left Menu

Indore Cracks Down on Hazardous Carbide Toy Guns After Diwali Injuries

The Indore district administration has banned carbide toy guns following 31 reported eye injuries during Diwali. Authorities also prohibited making and sharing videos featuring these guns on social media. The homemade weapons, made from simple materials, pose significant health and safety risks, prompting strict enforcement measures.

The Indore district administration has taken decisive action by banning the dangerous carbide toy guns in response to serious eye injuries reported during Diwali celebrations. The decision comes after 31 individuals, primarily children, suffered from these injuries, warranting urgent intervention from local authorities.

In a bid to enforce the ban, police have also issued orders against creating and sharing videos featuring carbide guns on social media platforms. Made using a gas lighter, PVC pipe, and calcium carbide, these homemade guns produce acetylene gas that explodes with a spark, posing a grave risk to public safety.

District Magistrate Shivam Verma's directive is supported by legal provisions allowing urgent orders to prevent public harm. As health authorities attend to those injured, including young victims, the focus remains on preventing further accidents and promoting awareness about the dangers of such devices.

