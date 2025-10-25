Sanctions Escalate US-Colombia Tensions Under Trump

The Trump administration has escalated tensions with Colombia by imposing sanctions on President Gustavo Petro, his family, and an interior minister, citing involvement in the global drug trade. This move raises friction between the U.S. and one of its closest allies in South America, marking a significant diplomatic rift.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent emphasized that President Trump is determined to halt the trafficking of drugs into the United States, accusing Petro of allowing drug cartels to thrive. In a dramatic response, Petro vowed to defend himself in U.S. courts, dismissing the allegations as baseless and paradoxical.

The sanctions follow threats by Trump to slash aid to Colombia and impose tariffs. This development comes as the U.S. expands military activities in the region, including deploying an aircraft carrier, while Petro advocates for a less repressive anti-drug policy focused on coca growers transitioning to other crops.

