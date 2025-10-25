SNAP Benefits in Jeopardy Amid Government Shutdown Stalemate

The Trump administration has chosen not to utilize approximately $5 billion in contingency funds to sustain SNAP benefits into November during the ongoing government shutdown, according to a Department of Agriculture memo revealed Friday. States covering next month's benefit costs will not be reimbursed, the memo states.

Democrats and advocacy groups are urging the administration to allocate funds to extend benefits through November. However, the document asserts that contingency funds are only legally available for disaster assistance, noting Tropical Storm Melissa as an example of such necessity.

The memo blames Democrats for the shutdown, with accusations from both parties intensifying. Meanwhile, states like Louisiana and Virginia have vowed to continue aiding SNAP recipients, despite potential federal funding disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)