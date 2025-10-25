Left Menu

Shootout in South Delhi: Alleged Arms Supplier Injured in Police Encounter

A suspected illegal arms supplier, Kanishk alias Koku alias Vishal, was injured in a shootout with police in South Delhi's Mehrauli area. The police laid a trap based on a tip-off. Upon interception, the accused opened fire, leading to a counterattack by the police. The investigation is ongoing to trace firearm sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2025 09:16 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 09:16 IST
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events in South Delhi's Mehrauli area, an alleged arms supplier was injured during a late-night police encounter. The accused, identified as Kanishk alias Koku alias Vishal, engaged in a shootout with law enforcement after a carefully planned interception operation early Saturday morning.

The police, acting on crucial information, set up a picket near Lado Sarai Smashan Ghat Road. At approximately 3.15 am, the suspect was spotted and, upon confrontation, he initiated gunfire at the police team. In self-defense, the officers fired back, resulting in the suspect sustaining an injury to his leg.

Following the incident, law enforcement officials promptly apprehended the suspect and recovered two pistols and other ammunition from him. Authorities have registered a case and embarked on a broader investigation to pinpoint the source of the firearms and other accomplices in the illicit arms network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

