Shootout in South Delhi: Alleged Arms Supplier Injured in Police Encounter

In a dramatic turn of events in South Delhi's Mehrauli area, an alleged arms supplier was injured during a late-night police encounter. The accused, identified as Kanishk alias Koku alias Vishal, engaged in a shootout with law enforcement after a carefully planned interception operation early Saturday morning.

The police, acting on crucial information, set up a picket near Lado Sarai Smashan Ghat Road. At approximately 3.15 am, the suspect was spotted and, upon confrontation, he initiated gunfire at the police team. In self-defense, the officers fired back, resulting in the suspect sustaining an injury to his leg.

Following the incident, law enforcement officials promptly apprehended the suspect and recovered two pistols and other ammunition from him. Authorities have registered a case and embarked on a broader investigation to pinpoint the source of the firearms and other accomplices in the illicit arms network.

(With inputs from agencies.)