Supreme Court's Crucial Hearing on Stray Dogs: Towards a National Policy

The Supreme Court is poised to address the stray dogs issue on a wider national platform with a hearing scheduled for October 27. Originally focused on the Delhi-NCR region, the scope of the case has been expanded to include all states and Union Territories.

A three-judge special bench, featuring Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and N V Anjaria, will preside over the hearing. Besides the main suo motu case, four additional related pleas are also set for discussion.

On August 22, the court revised a former ruling deemed 'too harsh' regarding the release of vaccinated stray dogs, permitting their return post-sterilization and de-worming. The Supreme Court aims to establish a 'final national policy or decision' concerning stray dogs riding on significant public reactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)