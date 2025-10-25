Supreme Court's Crucial Hearing on Stray Dogs: Towards a National Policy
The Supreme Court is set to hear a suo motu case on October 27 regarding stray dogs. Initially focusing on Delhi-NCR, the case now involves all states and Union Territories. A special three-judge bench will consider both the suo motu case and related pleas. Earlier directions were modified to allow dog sterilization and return.
The Supreme Court is poised to address the stray dogs issue on a wider national platform with a hearing scheduled for October 27. Originally focused on the Delhi-NCR region, the scope of the case has been expanded to include all states and Union Territories.
A three-judge special bench, featuring Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and N V Anjaria, will preside over the hearing. Besides the main suo motu case, four additional related pleas are also set for discussion.
On August 22, the court revised a former ruling deemed 'too harsh' regarding the release of vaccinated stray dogs, permitting their return post-sterilization and de-worming. The Supreme Court aims to establish a 'final national policy or decision' concerning stray dogs riding on significant public reactions.
