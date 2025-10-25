Left Menu

Oil India Ltd to Boost Sanitation in Meghalaya Schools

Oil India Ltd will fund the construction of 47 toilet facilities for girls in Meghalaya's Ri Bhoi district schools. The initiative, spurred by inadequate sanitation concerns highlighted during a minister's visit, includes a Rs 72 lakh financial assistance and joint monitoring for quality assurance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 25-10-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 14:34 IST
State-run Oil India Ltd has committed to improving sanitation facilities by funding the construction of 47 girls' restrooms in Meghalaya's Ri Bhoi district schools. The announcement was made following an agreement signed by OIL representatives and the district's Deputy Commissioner Abhilash Baranwal.

This initiative, valued at approximately Rs 72 lakh, targets schools with insufficient toilet facilities for girls. It was prompted by Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri's visit to the district, where the lack of adequate sanitation infrastructure was a significant concern.

The project will be monitored by both OIL and district administration to ensure the quality and timely completion by December. The collaborative oversight will focus on maintaining standards and proper utilisation of CSR funds allocated for this purpose, as emphasized by Baranwal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

