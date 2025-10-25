Left Menu

Syria Connects: First International Submarine Cable Agreement Signed

Syria's telecommunications ministry has partnered with Medusa Submarine Cable System for its first international submarine cable, connecting 12 countries in North Africa and southern Europe. This connectivity aims to enhance Syria's digital infrastructure and link the Mediterranean, Atlantic Ocean, and Red Sea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 25-10-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 16:35 IST
Syria Connects: First International Submarine Cable Agreement Signed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

In a significant development for Syria's digital connectivity, the country's telecommunications ministry inked a deal with the Medusa Submarine Cable System, based in Barcelona, for its inaugural international submarine cable. State media outlet, Ikhbariya TV, broke the news on Saturday, underlining its importance.

The state-of-the-art submarine cable system is poised to link 12 countries cutting across North Africa and southern Europe. According to Medusa's website, this venture stands as a pivotal conduit that will seamlessly connect the Mediterranean Sea to the Atlantic Ocean and to the Red Sea.

This initiative underscores Syria's strategic efforts in enhancing its telecommunications infrastructure, opening new avenues for regional collaboration and technological expansion across vast geographies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IISc Bengaluru and C-MET Hyderabad Named Centres of Excellence Under Critical Minerals Mission

IISc Bengaluru and C-MET Hyderabad Named Centres of Excellence Under Critica...

 India
2
Civil Aviation Ministry Achieves Major Milestones in Special Campaign 5.0

Civil Aviation Ministry Achieves Major Milestones in Special Campaign 5.0

 India
3
HLL Lifecare Pays Record ₹69.53 Crore Dividend to Government for FY 2024–25

HLL Lifecare Pays Record ₹69.53 Crore Dividend to Government for FY 2024–25

 India
4
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for “One Agriculture, One Nation, One Team” Vision in Tamil Nadu

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for “One Agriculture, One Nation, One Team” Visi...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI transforms solar energy management and storage

Digital transformation becomes engine of sustainable growth

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025