Syria Connects: First International Submarine Cable Agreement Signed

In a significant development for Syria's digital connectivity, the country's telecommunications ministry inked a deal with the Medusa Submarine Cable System, based in Barcelona, for its inaugural international submarine cable. State media outlet, Ikhbariya TV, broke the news on Saturday, underlining its importance.

The state-of-the-art submarine cable system is poised to link 12 countries cutting across North Africa and southern Europe. According to Medusa's website, this venture stands as a pivotal conduit that will seamlessly connect the Mediterranean Sea to the Atlantic Ocean and to the Red Sea.

This initiative underscores Syria's strategic efforts in enhancing its telecommunications infrastructure, opening new avenues for regional collaboration and technological expansion across vast geographies.

