IISc Bengaluru and C-MET Hyderabad Named Centres of Excellence Under Critical Minerals Mission

In a major boost to India’s strategic minerals research and self-reliance drive, the Ministry of Mines has designated two new premier institutions—the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, and the Centre for Materials for Electronics Technology (C-MET), Hyderabad—as Centres of Excellence (CoEs) under the National Critical Mineral Mission (NCMM).

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Project Approval and Advisory Committee (PAAC) held on 24 October 2025, co-chaired by Shri Piyush Goyal, Secretary, Ministry of Mines, and Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology (DST). With these additions, India now has nine recognized CoEs focusing on research, innovation, and technology development in critical mineral sectors vital to the nation’s clean energy and industrial ambitions.

Strengthening India’s Strategic Mineral Capabilities

Critical minerals form the backbone of modern technologies essential for clean energy transition, advanced electronics, and strategic industries such as defence, aerospace, and renewable energy. Minerals like lithium, cobalt, nickel, rare earth elements, graphite, and tungsten are crucial for the production of EV batteries, solar panels, semiconductors, and advanced alloys.

India’s National Critical Mineral Mission, launched to ensure long-term availability and self-sufficiency in these resources, aims to reduce import dependence, secure supply chains, and foster indigenous innovation. The establishment of CoEs under the Mission is a key step toward developing end-to-end domestic capabilities, from exploration and processing to refining and recycling.

“The newly recognized Centres of Excellence will act as catalysts in driving innovation and technology adoption across the critical mineral value chain,” said an official statement from the Ministry of Mines. “They will strengthen India’s science and technology ecosystem to meet emerging industrial and energy demands.”

Research Focus: From Lab Innovation to Industrial Application

The CoEs will focus on developing cutting-edge technologies through research, pilot-scale demonstrations, and pre-commercial validation, with the objective of reaching Technology Readiness Levels (TRL) 7 and 8. This stage of innovation ensures that the research outcomes move beyond laboratories to industrial pilot plants and pre-commercial deployment, bridging the crucial gap between R&D and market-ready technologies.

Key research areas under the NCMM include:

Sustainable mining and mineral processing technologies for critical raw materials.

Advanced recycling and circular economy models for metals like lithium and cobalt.

Material recovery from e-waste and industrial residues.

Development of novel alloys and energy storage materials.

Establishment of supply chain resilience frameworks for high-demand minerals.

By integrating academia, research institutions, and industry partners, the CoEs will accelerate technology development in critical mineral exploration, extraction, purification, and advanced material design.

Hub and Spoke Model: A Collaborative Framework

Each Centre of Excellence will operate under a Hub and Spoke model, a framework designed to leverage India’s collective scientific and industrial expertise.

The Hub Institute (such as IISc or C-MET) will lead the consortium, providing overall direction, infrastructure, and research coordination.

Each hub will partner with at least two industry collaborators and two R&D or academic institutions , bringing together expertise from public and private sectors.

The CoEs will act as innovation clusters, pooling resources, talent, and infrastructure for high-impact research.

Across the nine CoEs recognized so far, nearly 90 industry and research partners have joined as spokes. This network represents one of the largest collaborative ecosystems for critical mineral R&D in the Global South.

India’s Vision for Critical Mineral Independence

The recognition of IISc Bengaluru and C-MET Hyderabad reflects the government’s broader vision to make India a global leader in mineral-based technologies. Both institutions bring unique expertise—IISc in advanced materials and energy systems, and C-MET in electronic materials and semiconductor research.

Their participation will help fast-track the development of indigenous technologies for mineral extraction and processing, reducing reliance on imports from mineral-rich nations. Moreover, these CoEs will align their efforts with India’s commitments to the National Green Hydrogen Mission, Make in India, and Viksit Bharat 2047, ensuring sustainable industrial growth.

By promoting interdisciplinary collaboration and international partnerships, the Ministry of Mines aims to position India as a technological powerhouse in critical mineral research, capable of supporting its clean energy transition and digital economy.

Building the Future of India’s Mineral Economy

The NCMM CoEs are expected to play a transformative role in driving India’s mineral security agenda. With growing demand for EV batteries, renewable energy technologies, and semiconductor components, the domestic development of critical mineral capabilities is seen as essential for both economic competitiveness and national security.

Through these Centres of Excellence, India is investing in a future-ready ecosystem that integrates science, sustainability, and strategy—turning challenges in mineral scarcity into opportunities for technological leadership.