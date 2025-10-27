Justice Surya Kant: The Next Torchbearer of India's Judicial Legacy

In a significant development within India's judiciary, Chief Justice of India Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai has recommended Justice Surya Kant as his successor. Justice Kant, presently the second senior-most judge in the Supreme Court, will become the 53rd Chief Justice of India on November 24, taking over from CJI Gavai.

Justice Surya Kant has been instrumental in several landmark verdicts, including decisions on Article 370, free speech, and gender equality. Appointed to the Supreme Court on May 24, 2019, his tenure as CJI will extend over 1.2 years until his retirement on February 9, 2027.

Born in Haryana, Justice Kant ascended to the Supreme Court bench after a substantial judicial career, during which he has addressed critical issues such as sedition laws, electoral transparency, and defense forces' pension schemes. His appointment as CJI is not only a continuation of esteemed service but also a testament to his judicial acumen and integrity.