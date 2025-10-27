Left Menu

Justice Surya Kant: The Next Torchbearer of India's Judicial Legacy

Justice Surya Kant is set to become the 53rd Chief Justice of India following the retirement of CJI Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai. Known for his landmark verdicts on free speech, democracy, and gender equality, Justice Kant will assume office on November 24, continuing a judicial career spanning over two decades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 27-10-2025 12:58 IST
Justice Surya Kant: The Next Torchbearer of India's Judicial Legacy
Justice Surya Kant
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development within India's judiciary, Chief Justice of India Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai has recommended Justice Surya Kant as his successor. Justice Kant, presently the second senior-most judge in the Supreme Court, will become the 53rd Chief Justice of India on November 24, taking over from CJI Gavai.

Justice Surya Kant has been instrumental in several landmark verdicts, including decisions on Article 370, free speech, and gender equality. Appointed to the Supreme Court on May 24, 2019, his tenure as CJI will extend over 1.2 years until his retirement on February 9, 2027.

Born in Haryana, Justice Kant ascended to the Supreme Court bench after a substantial judicial career, during which he has addressed critical issues such as sedition laws, electoral transparency, and defense forces' pension schemes. His appointment as CJI is not only a continuation of esteemed service but also a testament to his judicial acumen and integrity.

TRENDING

1
Hatsun Agro's Impressive Profit Surge

Hatsun Agro's Impressive Profit Surge

 India
2
China and Germany: Steering Bilateral Relations

China and Germany: Steering Bilateral Relations

 China
3
Supreme Court Demands Compliance on Stray Dogs Issue

Supreme Court Demands Compliance on Stray Dogs Issue

 India
4
Tibetan Man Jailed for Asylum Fraud Scheme

Tibetan Man Jailed for Asylum Fraud Scheme

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI ethics varies widely across nations and sectors, challenging global alignment

Precision agriculture enters AI era: Key global trends

AI-driven cities on the rise: Ethical and data integration challenges ahead

From AI tutors to smart wearables: Technology redefines special education inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025