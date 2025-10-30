Delhi govt appoints KPMG to monitor Delhi Jal Board projects: Parvesh Verma

Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Verma on Thursday announced that the government has decided to appoint KPMG, a renowned multinational company, as the project manager unit for Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

The consultancy firm will monitor and support the execution of all DJB projects, including Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), tanker management systems, and billing-related processes such as Late Payment Surcharge (LPSC).

''Our goal is simple, citizens should get a reliable water supply and transparent billing, and projects should be completed without delay or corruption. KPMG's role as PMU will ensure both performance and integrity,'' Verma said.

The PMU will work closely with DJB engineers, contractors, and administrative wings to strengthen oversight from tendering to completion, he added.

''From monitoring the functioning and capacity of STPs to supervising tanker dispatch and delivery systems, KPMG's mandate will cover both operational and financial parameters,'' the water minister said.

He further said that this reform reflects the Delhi government's commitment to clean administration and effective public service delivery.

''DJB will now function with world-class professional standards. Whether it is STP performance, tanker operations, or billing reforms -- including late payment surcharge management -- every process will now be monitored by experts,'' Verma said.

According to officials, the PMU will also help the board introduce digital monitoring dashboards, conduct technical and financial audits, and assist in restructuring billing systems to minimise errors and delays.

In the past few months, the Delhi government has announced several initiatives in the water sector, including LPSC waiver, GPS-fitted water tankers, repairing water and sewage pipelines, and increasing its sewage treatment capacity by upgrading STPs.

The move is expected to improve the operational efficiency of the city's water management system.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)