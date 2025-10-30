Left Menu

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 30-10-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 19:43 IST
Guwahati civic body launches programme for coexistence of humans, animals
To promote the harmonious coexistence between humans and animals, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation on Thursday said it has rolled out a new initiative for population mapping and behavioural analysis of different species.

GMC Commissioner M S Lakshmi Priya said the initiative 'Project Sahajeevan' is built upon the 'One Health' approach, recognising the interdependence of human, animal and environmental health.

''The objective of this campaign is to promote sustainable and humane management of street and companion animals within Guwahati. Our aim is to minimise human-animal conflicts through data-driven and community-based interventions,'' she said.

Under the project, the GMC will try to create awareness among citizens about responsible pet ownership and compassion towards animals.

Priya said that to better understand urban biodiversity and human-animal interactions, a Citizen Science Programme has been launched as part of the project across all the municipal wards in Guwahati.

''Under this initiative, citizens can use their mobile phones to capture geo-tagged photographs of local flora and fauna, including street dogs, rhesus macaques and other species,'' she said.

The data collected will help in population mapping and behaviour analysis, which will guide GMC's animal management strategies, she said.

''GMC will conduct a month-long intensive campaign across all wards in cooperation with the respective ward commissioner, NGO, citizens and officials,'' Priya said.

The project encompasses activities like vaccination and sterilisation programmes, public awareness campaigns and capacity building of local volunteers, she said.

The commissioner said a dedicated helpline has been made operational to address issues related to stray dogs and dog-bite incidents.

''Citizens can report emergencies, complaints or requests for assistance through this number, enabling GMC to provide prompt and coordinated response,'' she said.

The GMC has also urged all pet owners to register their dogs through the Sewa Setu portal in order to maintain a comprehensive and scientific database of pet animals.

''This registration is mandatory and will assist in ensuring effective vaccination coverage, better monitoring and responsible pet ownership,'' Priya said.

Recognising the emotional bond between citizens and their pets, the GMC is also setting up an electric crematorium to facilitate dignified last rites for companion animals.

''This initiative will provide citizens with a respectful and environmentally friendly means to bid farewell to their pets,'' she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

