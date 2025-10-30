Left Menu

Punjab Police Foil Cross-Border Arms Smuggling Operation

Punjab Police dismantled an illegal arms smuggling module with the arrest of three operatives. Working under directions of a Pakistan-based smuggler, the accused were intercepted while transporting weapons intended for notorious gangster Jobanjit Singh's aide. The operation signals a significant crackdown on cross-border smuggling rings.

Punjab Police have successfully dismantled a cross-border arms smuggling module, apprehending three operatives involved in the operation, officials revealed Thursday.

Officials identified the suspects as Davinder Singh, a local of village Bhangwan, along with Paramjit Singh alias Pamma and Harmeet Singh alias Meetu, both hailing from Bhindi Aulakh.

According to Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, preliminary investigations suggest the trio were executing plans under the guidance of a known Pakistan-based arms smuggler, aiming to arm affiliates of gangster Jobanjit Singh.

