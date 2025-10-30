Left Menu

Greece's Bold Water Security Plan: Ensuring Future Supplies in a Warming World

Facing severe water stress due to climate change, Greece plans a substantial investment of 2.5 billion euros to secure water supplies over the next 30 years. Strategies include reservoir diversion, desalination, and centralized irrigation management. With dwindling reserves, Greece seeks EU support to modernize its water management systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 30-10-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 20:34 IST
In a bid to combat the impending water crisis, Greece has announced a 2.5 billion euro plan aimed at securing water supplies for the next 30 years. This ambitious strategy, unveiled by Greece's environment minister, Stavros Papastravrou, comes in response to rising temperatures and diminishing rainfall linked to climate change.

As one of Europe's southernmost countries, Greece faces severe water stress, second only to Cyprus. Key cities like Athens and Thessaloniki are expected to be most affected. Dwindling reserves, coupled with increased consumption and evaporation, have prompted Greece to seek advanced techniques like desalination and better management of its irrigation systems.

To execute this plan, the Greek government will look to divert water from tributaries to reservoirs, implement desalination technologies, and modernize its water utilities with the support of the European Commission. This long-term effort underscores Greece's commitment to safeguarding its water resources amid a warming climate.

