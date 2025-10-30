Greece's Bold Water Security Plan: Ensuring Future Supplies in a Warming World

In a bid to combat the impending water crisis, Greece has announced a 2.5 billion euro plan aimed at securing water supplies for the next 30 years. This ambitious strategy, unveiled by Greece's environment minister, Stavros Papastravrou, comes in response to rising temperatures and diminishing rainfall linked to climate change.

As one of Europe's southernmost countries, Greece faces severe water stress, second only to Cyprus. Key cities like Athens and Thessaloniki are expected to be most affected. Dwindling reserves, coupled with increased consumption and evaporation, have prompted Greece to seek advanced techniques like desalination and better management of its irrigation systems.

To execute this plan, the Greek government will look to divert water from tributaries to reservoirs, implement desalination technologies, and modernize its water utilities with the support of the European Commission. This long-term effort underscores Greece's commitment to safeguarding its water resources amid a warming climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)