Family Tragedy: Allegations and Investigations in Alipore

A murder case has been registered against Bhola Singh and his wife Puja Singh, for allegedly killing their 11-year-old daughter in Alipore. The case was reported by the girl's grandmother, Pratima Singh. The investigation is underway, with several residents supporting the allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 30-10-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 21:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, a murder case has been lodged against the father and stepmother of an 11-year-old girl found dead under suspicious circumstances in Alipore. The charges stem from a complaint filed by her grandmother, Pratima Singh.

The accused, Bhola Singh and Puja Singh, are related to Sanjay Roy, who has been convicted in another high-profile case involving the rape and murder of a doctor. Both the father and stepmother now face serious allegations from multiple residents who support the claims of foul play.

The authorities are treating it as a homicide and have launched a comprehensive investigation to uncover the truth. The young girl's body was discovered earlier this month hanging inside her home, raising many questions and suspicions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

