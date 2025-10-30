Family Tragedy: Allegations and Investigations in Alipore

In a tragic turn of events, a murder case has been lodged against the father and stepmother of an 11-year-old girl found dead under suspicious circumstances in Alipore. The charges stem from a complaint filed by her grandmother, Pratima Singh.

The accused, Bhola Singh and Puja Singh, are related to Sanjay Roy, who has been convicted in another high-profile case involving the rape and murder of a doctor. Both the father and stepmother now face serious allegations from multiple residents who support the claims of foul play.

The authorities are treating it as a homicide and have launched a comprehensive investigation to uncover the truth. The young girl's body was discovered earlier this month hanging inside her home, raising many questions and suspicions.

(With inputs from agencies.)