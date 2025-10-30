Northeast’s Bio-Economy to Drive India’s Growth: Dr Jitendra Singh at CSIR–NEIST Meet

The vast bio-resources and agro-diversity of India’s Northeast are poised to play a defining role in the nation’s future economic growth. This was the central message delivered by Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, and Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Department of Atomic Energy, and Department of Space, during the “Stakeholder-cum-Awareness Meet and Distribution of Quality Planting Materials” under the CSIR–Aroma Mission and CSIR–Floriculture Mission, held in Mizoram and organized by CSIR–North East Institute of Science and Technology (CSIR–NEIST).

Science as the Catalyst for Rural Transformation

In his inaugural address, Dr Singh underscored the transformative role of science-led interventions in driving inclusive, sustainable development in the Northeastern states. He applauded CSIR–NEIST for spearheading initiatives that empower farmers, rural entrepreneurs, and youth through the cultivation of aromatic, medicinal, and floricultural crops, helping them move beyond subsistence farming towards a market-driven agri-economy.

“Science, when blended with local potential, can create new avenues of employment and entrepreneurship,” Dr. Singh stated. “The Northeast, with its rich biodiversity, can emerge as India’s hub for high-value plant-based industries.”

He noted that the government’s focus is to transform the Northeast into an “Agro-Entrepreneurial Hub” by integrating modern scientific tools, biotechnology, and precision farming with traditional agricultural knowledge. This fusion, he said, will be key to achieving “Viksit Bharat @2047”, India’s vision for a developed, self-reliant economy.

From the Purple Revolution to the Green Northeast

Drawing on the success of the ‘Purple Revolution’ in Jammu & Kashmir, where the cultivation of lavender revolutionized farm incomes and local entrepreneurship, Dr. Singh encouraged farmers in Mizoram and other Northeastern states to replicate this model by cultivating high-value aromatic crops such as citronella, lemongrass, lavender, and patchouli.

“The Purple Revolution has shown how science, when applied at the grassroots, can double farmers’ income and spark rural industrialization. The same can be replicated here to make the Northeast the epicentre of India’s aroma and floriculture economy,” he said.

He emphasized that aromatic crops have low input costs, high yield potential, and growing demand in the global essential oils, cosmetics, and wellness markets, making them a sustainable path to prosperity for small and marginal farmers.

Empowerment Through CSIR–Aroma and Floriculture Missions

The CSIR–Aroma Mission and CSIR–Floriculture Mission, being implemented nationwide under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), aim to diversify agriculture, boost rural incomes, and create livelihood opportunities through scientific cultivation of economically valuable plants.

Dr. Singh highlighted that these missions are not only economic programs but also social catalysts, promoting:

Women empowerment through self-help groups in floriculture

Youth engagement in agribusiness and processing industries

Rural industrialization through small-scale distillation and value-addition units

These initiatives align with the government’s commitment to “Doubling Farmers’ Income”, “Start-up India”, and “Skill India” missions, offering new avenues for rural entrepreneurship in the green economy.

CSIR–NEIST’s Leadership in Bioeconomic Innovation

Dr. Virendra M. Tiwari, Director, CSIR–NEIST, presided over the event and elaborated on the institute’s impactful interventions across the region. CSIR–NEIST has successfully introduced integrated livelihood models combining aromatic crops, floriculture, and apiculture, enabling farmers to benefit from diversified income sources.

At the event, farmers received quality planting materials of lemongrass, citronella, chamomile, patchouli, anthurium, marigold, and chrysanthemum, along with bee boxes to promote apiculture as a supplementary income activity.

Senior officials such as Mrs. Ramdinliani, IAS, Secretary, Department of Agriculture, Government of Mizoram, and representatives from the State Medicinal Plant Board and KVK Mamit, Lengpui, were also present. The collaborative participation of research institutions and state agencies reflected the strong synergy between science and governance in driving regional growth.

Training and Capacity Building for Farmers

As part of its ongoing outreach, CSIR–NEIST will conduct a Training-cum-Awareness Programme on Aromatic and Floriculture Crop Cultivation on October 30, 2025, at KVK Mamit, Lengpui. Experts from CSIR and local institutions will provide hands-on training in propagation techniques, distillation, and marketing strategies for aromatic and ornamental crops. This initiative aims to build local capacity, enhance productivity, and connect farmers directly with emerging markets.

Northeast’s Bio-Potential: A Pillar of India’s Future Economy

Dr. Jitendra Singh emphasized that the Northeastern states are key drivers of India’s bio-economy, with their abundant biodiversity, fertile soil, and favourable climate ideal for cultivating high-value crops. By harnessing these natural advantages through scientific innovation and policy support, the region can significantly contribute to India’s $300 billion bio-economy target by 2030.

“The Northeast will not just be a beneficiary but a leader in India’s growth story. The bio-potential of this region will propel the nation’s economic ascent,” Dr. Singh concluded.

A Vision for a Self-Reliant, Sustainable Northeast

The event marked a significant milestone in linking science, sustainability, and social transformation in the Northeast. As India accelerates toward its Viksit Bharat 2047 goal, the region’s bio-resources, skilled youth, and scientific institutions are set to play a pivotal role in shaping a green, inclusive, and innovation-driven economy.