Left Menu

Pentagon's DOGE Unit to Revolutionize U.S. Military Drone Program

The Pentagon's DOGE unit is spearheading a major overhaul of the U.S. military drone program, focusing on enhancing procurement and increasing homegrown production. The effort seeks to acquire thousands of cost-effective drones. This initiative aims to address current limitations and assert U.S. drone dominance, influenced by the military landscape in Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-10-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 21:46 IST
Pentagon's DOGE Unit to Revolutionize U.S. Military Drone Program

The Pentagon's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is at the forefront of a significant transformation of the United States' military drone program. This reform is set to improve procurement processes, boost domestic production, and secure tens of thousands of affordable drones in the upcoming months, as confirmed by multiple sources.

In a strategic move in July, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth committed to eliminating bureaucratic obstacles to reinforce U.S. drone supremacy. This initiative includes approving numerous American-made drone models and initiating training programs to equip units for potential 'drone wars', particularly noting the challenges highlighted by drone operations in Ukraine.

The involvement of the DOGE unit, a detail yet to be publicly disclosed, grants them significant influence over a military program prioritized by a Trump executive order. Among its new roles, DOGE aims to address the dependency on Chinese components by gathering insights from branches like the Army and Navy. The unit is looking to deliver a comprehensive report to guide future acquisitions and solidify the U.S.'s position in drone technology.

TRENDING

1
US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

 India
2
Cyber Crime Crackdown: WhatsApp Administrators Booked in Defamation Case

Cyber Crime Crackdown: WhatsApp Administrators Booked in Defamation Case

 India
3
UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weight-loss drugs

UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weig...

 Global
4
Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Conscious AI is a myth born of hype and science fiction

Crisis-sensitive risk spillovers connect energy and food markets

Beyond the Hype: What keeps students loyal to AI-powered education platforms

Future of farming goes high-tech: Key AI trends powering agricultural innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025