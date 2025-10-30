Pentagon's DOGE Unit to Revolutionize U.S. Military Drone Program

The Pentagon's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is at the forefront of a significant transformation of the United States' military drone program. This reform is set to improve procurement processes, boost domestic production, and secure tens of thousands of affordable drones in the upcoming months, as confirmed by multiple sources.

In a strategic move in July, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth committed to eliminating bureaucratic obstacles to reinforce U.S. drone supremacy. This initiative includes approving numerous American-made drone models and initiating training programs to equip units for potential 'drone wars', particularly noting the challenges highlighted by drone operations in Ukraine.

The involvement of the DOGE unit, a detail yet to be publicly disclosed, grants them significant influence over a military program prioritized by a Trump executive order. Among its new roles, DOGE aims to address the dependency on Chinese components by gathering insights from branches like the Army and Navy. The unit is looking to deliver a comprehensive report to guide future acquisitions and solidify the U.S.'s position in drone technology.