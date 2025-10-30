DoSJE Partners with Persolkelly to Boost SC & BC Employment Nationwide

In a major move to advance social and economic empowerment of marginalized communities, the Department of Social Justice & Empowerment (DoSJE), Government of India, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with M/s Persolkelly India Pvt. Ltd., one of India’s leading human resource and staffing solutions companies. This landmark collaboration aims to significantly enhance employment opportunities for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Backward Classes (BC) across the country.

Transforming Welfare into Workforce Integration

This initiative marks a paradigm shift in India’s approach to social justice, moving beyond traditional welfare schemes to enable real, sustainable livelihoods. By leveraging professional human resource expertise, DoSJE aims to bridge the gap between welfare and the workforce, making job readiness and employment a key pillar of its empowerment strategy.

“This partnership signifies a crucial step towards transforming social justice into economic empowerment,” said the Secretary, DoSJE, during the MoU signing ceremony. “By connecting verified candidates from marginalized communities with skilled HR partners, we are creating a transparent and inclusive employment ecosystem that opens new avenues of opportunity for every deserving individual.”

Holistic Support for Job Seekers

Under this partnership, verified data of SC and BC candidates will be shared with Persolkelly India Pvt. Ltd., which will act as a recruitment facilitator across various industry sectors. Key features of the collaboration include:

Free pre-employment support : Candidates will receive career counselling, resume writing assistance, interview preparation, and career path planning at no cost.

Placement assistance : Qualified job seekers will be matched with relevant openings in both private and public sector organizations , based on skills and preferences.

Ongoing mentorship : Selected candidates may also receive post-placement guidance to ensure a smooth transition and sustained job retention.

Data privacy and transparency: The initiative will follow strict protocols for data protection, consent-based sharing, and monitoring of outcomes to ensure accountability.

This comprehensive employment facilitation model ensures that candidates are not only matched with jobs but also supported throughout their employment journey, thereby improving long-term employability.

A Win-Win for All Stakeholders

This initiative delivers tangible value across the spectrum of stakeholders involved:

For SC and BC candidates : It creates access to credible, structured employment pipelines , thereby promoting self-reliance, dignity, and financial inclusion .

For the Government : It translates welfare investments into productive economic outcomes , boosting social mobility and aligning with the broader ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ vision.

For the private sector: The collaboration offers access to a diverse and verified talent pool, enabling companies to meet CSR and diversity hiring goals, and build more inclusive workplaces.

By institutionalizing a professional placement framework, the government is shifting the narrative from “beneficiary to contributor”, acknowledging the role of marginalized communities in building India’s economic future.

Driving Inclusive Growth through Public-Private Partnerships

This MoU is part of a broader strategy under DoSJE to strengthen public-private partnerships (PPPs) for delivering social justice outcomes. By involving the private sector in the last-mile delivery of employment solutions, the government is tapping into the expertise, scale, and reach of HR agencies to create a scalable model for inclusive hiring.

The success of this initiative could open the doors for similar collaborations with other leading staffing firms and expand the framework to include training, skilling, and entrepreneurship development in the future.

The Road Ahead

Moving forward, the Department and Persolkelly India will:

Conduct targeted outreach campaigns across regions to mobilize eligible candidates

Engage industry partners to secure job openings across diverse roles and sectors

Track key performance indicators (KPIs) such as placements made, candidate satisfaction, retention rates, and employer feedback

Explore digital platforms and AI-enabled matching systems to optimize candidate-job fit

With India's economy expanding rapidly, there is a critical need to ensure inclusive access to opportunity for historically underserved communities. This initiative lays the foundation for a socio-economic ecosystem where empowerment is not just promised but delivered—in the form of jobs, dignity, and self-reliance.